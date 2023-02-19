Maharashtra: Amit Shah offers prayers at Shree Omkareshwar Temple in Pune

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday, along with Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis offered prayers at Shree Omkareshwar Temple in Maharashtra's Pune.

"Got the opportunity to worship Mahadev on the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivratri at Omkareshwar Temple. Har Har Mahadev," Shah tweeted.

Earlier in the day, Amit Shah also met ailing BJP MP Girish Bapat at the Mahatma Phule Museum.

Addressing the inauguration programme of the Marathi version of the book 'Modi@20' in Pune, the Union Home Minister said India witnessed a great change in governance since 2014 and the period 2014-2022 will be written in golden letters in the history of India.

"The Marathi translated book of Modi@20 was released in Pune.Modi@20 is a book describing the multifaceted personality of@narendramodi Ji; Through which people will be helped to master their life journey from a common volunteer to Prime Minister," the Home Minister said in another tweet.

Attacking the previous Congress government, Shah said, "During United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government, every minister considered himself the Prime Minister and no minister considered the Prime Minister a Prime Minister. There was policy paralysis."

Shah said the zero-tolerance policy against terrorism was first made in Gujarat.

"Infiltrators and terrorists from Pakistan used to come and behead our jawans and insult their severed heads. Silence used to settle on 'Darbar' in Delhi. Scams and corruption of Rs 12 lakh crore came before the nation one after another. Women were not safe, country's borders were not safe," he said.

Attacking the Congress government further, Shah said, "Prime Minister was not respected in foreign countries and the respect for the country was at its lowest. When PM used to go abroad, he used to read out speeches written for him - sometimes reading Thailand's speech in Singapore and vice versa. The country used to face insult."

The Home Minister also took a jibe at the Uddhav Thackeray faction, and said that the poll panel established the fact that 'truth always prevails'.

"Yesterday the Election Commission made 'doodh ka doodh, aur paani ka paani' (established the difference between truth and lie yesterday). The formula of 'Satyameva Jayate' became significant yesterday. Shinde ji got bow and arrow symbol and the party name 'Shiv Sena'," Shah said at the event.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis who was also present at the programme attacked the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government in the state calling the tenure a 'waste'.

"The 2.5 years was a waste. We now have 2.5 years left with us, and we have to do a lot of work. Our 'double horsepower' government will work with all its strength under the leadership of PM Modi," Fadnavis said.

Taking a swipe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Fadnavis said, "Rahul Gandhi went to Kashmir and hoisted the Tricolour. He could not do this during the Congress regime because this became possible only when Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah scrapped Article 370."

( With inputs from ANI )

