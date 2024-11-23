Maharashtra and Jharkhand Election Results 2024: Counting of Votes for 288 and 81 Seats to Begin Soon

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is set to begin the counting of votes for the Maharashtra and Jharkhand assembly elections on November 23. Maharashtra, which has 288 seats, voted in a single phase on November 20, while Jharkhand, with 81 seats, held polling in two phases on November 13 and 20. The vote counting for both states will commence at 8 am.

Maharashtra Exit Poll Predictions

Most exit polls have given the Mahayuti an edge in Maharashtra. The People's Pulse exit poll projected 175-195 seats for the Mahayuti and 85-112 seats for the MVA. In contrast, the Electoral Edge poll predicted a win for the MVA with 150 seats, leaving 121 seats for the BJP-led Mahayuti. Meanwhile, Lokshahi Rudra forecasted a close contest between the Mahayuti and the MVA.

Who's Leading in Jharkhand: NDA vs INDIA?

In Jharkhand, Chief Minister Hemant Soren's JMM and its INDIA bloc allies are up against the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). The INDIA bloc includes the JMM, Congress, CPI(ML)L, and RJD, while the NDA consists of the BJP, AJSUP, JD(U), and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas).

Jharkhand Exit Poll Predictions

The Matrize exit poll projected 42-47 seats for the NDA and 25-30 seats for the INDIA bloc. In contrast, Axis My India predicted a victory for the INDIA bloc, estimating a 45% vote share compared to 37% for the NDA. Meanwhile, Dainik Bhaskar forecasted a hung assembly in the state.