Maharashtra: Anti-Narcotics cell seizes 90kg marijuana, three held

The Anti-Narcotics Cell of Maharashtra police have arrested three peddlers and seized 90 kilograms of marijuana from their possession, officials said on Friday.

Officials said that the accused drug peddlers were caught from the Ambernath area on the basis of a tip-off received through sources.

"A total of 90 kg of Ganja was recovered from them. The estimated worth of seized ganja in the international market is around Rs 17 lakhs," they said.

A case has been registered under the NDPS Act against all three accused and a probe into the same is underway, they added.

( With inputs from ANI )

