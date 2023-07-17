Maharashtra: Army recruitment rally to begin from November 1-8 for successful candidates of CEE April 2023 in Mumbai 

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 17 : All successful candidates of the Army Recruiting Office, Mumbai who have qualified and are shortlisted in the Common Entrance Exam (CEE) held in April 2023 for Agniveer entries will be required to attend the recruitment rally from November 1 to November 8, an official statement said on Monday.

The Army recruiting office in Mumbai said that the recruitment rally for the dates above will be held at University Ground, Kalina, Santacruz, Mumbai Suburban.

All successful candidates of Army Recruiting Office, Mumbai who have qualified and shortlisted in the Common Entrance Exam (CEE) held in Apr 2023 for all Agniveer Entries (except Women Military Police), Religious Teacher JCO and Havildar Surveyor and Cartography (SAC), will be required to attend Recruitment Rally of Army Recruiting Office Mumbai from November 1 to November 8, 2023, at University Ground, Kalina, Santacruz, Mumbai Suburban

The recruiting office further stated that admit cards for the rally will be released in the month of October.

"Admit cards for Rally will be sent to candidates by email in October 2023," an official statement said.

The Indian Army conducted its first-ever online Common Entrance Exam across the nation from April 17-26.

From this year onwards, the recruitment will be carried out in three stages. In stage one, all candidates will undergo the Online CEE (Common Entrance Exam).

In stage two, the shortlisted candidates will be called for recruitment rallies at locations decided by the respective Army Recruitment Office for Physical Fitness Test and Physical Measurement Test.

Finally, in stage three the selected candidates will undergo a Medical Test.

