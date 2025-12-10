Maharashtra Assembly witnesses war of words over Ladki Bahin Yojana

Nagpur, Dec 10 The Maharashtra Legislative Assembly on Wednesday witnessed a heated exchange of words between the members of the ruling alliance and the opposition camp over the implementation of the flagship Ladki Bahin Yojana, especially with regard to alleged corruption and the promise to increase the monthly financial aid to Rs 2,100 from Rs 1,500 to the eligible beneficiaries.

The debate was triggered by a calling attention motion raised by Shiv Sena-UBT legislator Sunil Prabhu, who levelled serious allegations of corruption in the popular scheme.

Prabhu alleged that 12,431 men had fraudulently registered and received the Rs 1,500 monthly benefit, resulting in a misappropriation of Rs 164 crore of public funds.

Congress legislator Nana Patole questioned the government's accountability, stating that ASHA workers, Anganwadi Sevika, and Gram Sevaks were given targets to enroll beneficiaries, leading to the filling of bogus forms. He emphasised that the government must account for the mismanagement of public money.

Minister for Women and Child Development Aditi Tatkare responded to the allegations and outlined the government's corrective measures. She stated that the verification of 2.63 crore beneficiaries began with the very first Government Resolution (GR) issued for the scheme.

She countered NCP-SP legislator Jayant Patil's criticism regarding the introduction of e-KYC and 13 new conditions, explaining that KYC was necessary because many women lack bank accounts and had provided the bank details of a male head of the family.

Minister Tatkare assured the House that accounts where money was deposited to male beneficiaries would be investigated, and strict action would be taken, and recovery initiated if it is confirmed that men are benefiting from the women's scheme.

A dramatic political exchange took place between Minister Shambhuraj Desai (Shiv Sena) and MLA Jayant Patil (NCP-SP) concerning the scheme's political impact on the Chief Minister's post.

Jayant Patil taunted that the Chief Minister who introduced the popular scheme (referring to Eknath Shinde) had moved from 'Number 1' to 'Number 2' in the hierarchy. Desai immediately hit back, referencing previous statements that Mahayuti leaders occasionally change positions. He asserted that Eknath Shinde will not always remain at 'Number 2', implying a possible future exchange of roles.

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde (who introduced the scheme in the capacity of Chief Minister ahead of the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections) firmly defended the Ladki Bahin Yojana and attacked the opposition. He vehemently stated that the Ladki Bahin Yojana will never be shut down, refuting constant rumours spread by the opposition.

He slammed the opposition for opposing the scheme even in court and claimed that the women's vote secured the Mahayuti's success in the elections. Responding to Nana Patole's demand for the promised increase to Rs 2,100, Shinde assured the House, "We will give the benefit of Rs 2,100 to the 'Ladki Bahins' at the appropriate time."

The heated debate concluded with the ruling party strongly defending the scheme's continuity while promising to fix the financial irregularities highlighted by the opposition.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor