Maharashtra: BJP Eyes Ambitious Expansion in 2024 Lok Sabha Polls with 30 Seats from the State, Squeezing Allies

New Delhi: BJP aims for 400+ seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, which may prove troublesome for its allies.

In Maharashtra, it is said that the BJP is eyeing 30 of 48 seats, up from 25 in 2019. This information is crucial after BJP's announcement of 'Abki Baar 400 Paar' and shows the party's commitment to winning record seats. However, this also means that BJP's allies will face reduced seat allotment, and promised compensation in state assemblies.

The party won 284 seats in 2014 elections and 303 in 2019. This year, BJP aims to contest from 475 seats and win more than 400.

State-by-State Breakdown:

Maharashtra: The BJP plans to contest 30 out of 48 seats, leaving 18 for its allies, compared to 25 BJP seats in 2019.

Rajasthan: In a bold move, the BJP will fight all 25 seats independently, forgoing partnerships with local parties. The BJP had given one seat to Hanuman Beniwal in the previous election as an ally.

Jharkhand: The party will contest all 14 seats solo, ending its seat-sharing arrangement with the AJSU party.

Haryana: The BJP will fight all 10 seats on its own, declining to allocate any to Dushyant Chautala's INLD.

Bihar: The BJP plans to contest 30-31 seats, leaving only 9-10 for its allies, a significant reduction from earlier allocations.

Uttar Pradesh: Anupriya Patel's Apna Dal is likely to receive just two seats, while Om Prakash Rajbhar and Sanjay Nishad may be offered one each, down from past agreements.



Potential Implications:

The BJP's aggressive strategy could have significant consequences. While it might strengthen the party's national position, it risks alienating allies and creating opportunities for opposition parties to consolidate. Ultimately, the impact of this approach will depend on the electoral dynamics of individual states and the effectiveness of the BJP's campaign strategy.

