Maharashtra Budget 2022: Date, venue and schedule of this year's budget in the state

The annual budget of the state will be presented on March 11. The budget session of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly will be held in Mumbai from March 3 to 25. According to the reports, the first session of the budget is likely to be held in Nagpur but due to the conversion of MLA's hotels into Covid-19 center, it is expected the budget to continue in Mumbai only. Last year the budget session was held in Mumbai itself.

Leader of the Opposition Devendra Fadnavis said “Once again the anti-Vidarbha face of the government was exposed. They had announced in December that the budget session would be held in Nagpur, but they never intended to hold it there."

However the RT-PCR negative report, as well as double vaccination status, are mandatory for everyone who is going to attend the Maharashtra budget 2022 session.