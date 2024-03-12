Maharashtra Cabinet clears Transgender Policy, 2024

Mumbai, March 12 The Maharashtra Cabinet led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday cleared the state's Transgender Policy, 2024.

As per the policy, the eligible beneficiaries from transgender community will be entitled to get benefits under the various schemes implemented by the departments of social justice and special assistance, Divyang, industry, labour, OBC, tribal development, water supply and cleanliness, food and civil supply, school education, rural development, minorities development, higher and technical education and employment guarantee.

Besides, the Cabinet also cleared the implementation of The Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Rules, 2020 released by the Centre under The Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019.

The government will not bear any additional burden due to the implementation of the Transgender Policy.

As per the 2011 census, the state's Transgender population is 40,891, but the current number could be more than that.

