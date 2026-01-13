Maharashtra: Candidates allowed door-to-door campaigning in 29 civic bodies till tomorrow

Mumbai, Jan 13 As the high-decibel public campaigning for 29 municipal corporations, including Mumbai, came to a halt at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Maharashtra State Election Commissioner Dinesh Waghmare clarified that candidates are still permitted to conduct "door-to-door" campaigning.

The candidates can do door-to-door campaigning on January 13 and 14 as the polling is slated for January 15.

While public rallies, processions, and the use of loudspeakers are now strictly prohibited, candidates can engage in personal outreach, provided they are accompanied by less than five people.

The announcement caused a stir during a press conference, with journalists questioning if this was a newly minted rule to favour certain candidates.

State Election Commissioner Waghmare firmly dismissed these claims, citing a standing order from February 14, 2012.

"This is not a new order as it was applied during the 2024 Lok Sabha and Assembly elections," Waghmare said.

"Public campaigning -- which includes rallies and meetings -- must end 48 hours before polling. However, personal interaction is not banned. Candidates can visit homes or meet voters outside the 100-metre radius of polling booths, but they cannot use microphones or move in large groups," he added.

He reiterated that no more than five people including the candidate per group can do door-to-door campaigning.

There is a total ban on microphones and sound systems, State Election Commissioner Waghmare said.

The State Election Commissioner warned that any distribution of cash or gifts is a criminal offence and is being closely monitored.

Critics and political analysts suggest that allowing door-to-door campaigning could lead to a new wave of disputes between rival factions, as monitoring individual house visits for model code of conduct violations is significantly more difficult than monitoring public rallies.

Addressing allegations that Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar prevented Opposition candidates from filing nominations in Colaba, State Election Commissioner Waghmare said that a preliminary probe cleared election officials of wrongdoing.

"We reviewed the video footage. Officials called out for applications multiple times before the 5 p.m. deadline. We have requested additional footage to conclude the inquiry," he added.

To a query on the video allegedly showing cash distribution in Ward-29 of the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation, State Election Commissioner Waghmare said that he has sought a detailed report from the Municipal Commissioner Abhinav Goel regarding the incident.

In areas where candidates have won unopposed, the State Election Commissioner is not yet ready to certify the results.

Reports have been demanded to ensure no pressure or coercion was used against rivals, no financial inducements were offered for withdrawals and the withdrawals were purely voluntary and free of police complaints.

