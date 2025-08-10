Maharashtra CEO reminds Rahul Gandhi to submit declaration on voter list allegations

New Delhi, Aug 10 The Office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Maharashtra, has issued a formal reminder to Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, asking him to submit a signed declaration and details of electors in connection with his recent allegations regarding the state’s electoral rolls.

The reminder, dated August 10, 2025, refers to statements made by Gandhi during a press conference on August 7, 2025, where he alleged the “inclusion of ineligible electors and exclusion of eligible electors” from Maharashtra’s voter lists.

The CEO’s office had earlier, on August 7, sent an official communication seeking particulars of the electors concerned along with a sworn declaration, as mandated under Rule 20(3)(b) of the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960. In the latest letter, the CEO has reiterated the request, asking Gandhi to return the signed Declaration/Oath within ten days.

The letter states that the submission is necessary “so that necessary proceedings may be initiated in accordance with the provisions of the Representation of the People Act, 1950, and the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960.” The letter underscores that without the formal declaration, the electoral authorities cannot proceed with investigating the claims made during Gandhi’s press interaction.

The development adds a new dimension to the ongoing political debate over voter list integrity, an issue that has seen repeated clashes between the ruling party and the opposition.

While the Congress has accused electoral authorities of bias and irregularities, the Election Commission has maintained that all voter lists are prepared following due verification and legal requirements.

It remains to be seen whether Gandhi will comply within the stipulated time frame, a step that could pave the way for a formal inquiry into the alleged discrepancies in Maharashtra’s electoral rolls.

