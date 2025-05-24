Maharashtra fully equipped to realise goal of Viksit Bharat 2047: CM Fadnavis

Mumbai, May 24 Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday said that the government’s main objective is to make the state $1 trillion economy by 2030 and $5 trillion economy by 2047.

“Under the guidance of NITI Aayog, the government is developing the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) sector as a growth hub, from which the objective of making this sector an economy of 1.5 trillion dollars by 2047 is to be achieved. For this, it is expected that the Central Government should provide special financial assistance,” he added.

In his speech at the NITI Aayog’s Governing Council meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the chief minister further stated that Maharashtra will be ready and fully equipped to realise the 'Vision of Development and Heritage' along with the Central Government and all the states to achieve the goal of a fully developed India-2047.

“As per the national policy, the Maharashtra government is also preparing a vision of Maharashtra 2047 in three phases. Our government has undertaken a program on the formula of 100 days of good governance, citizen-centric measures and accountability. In this, various departments have achieved more than 700 goals. Now, a 150-day program has been undertaken. A long-term vision for 2047, Maharashtra will celebrate its Amrit Mahotsav, for that period, i.e. for 2035 and a short-term 5-year vision for 2029 with annual goals is being prepared,” said the chief minister.

CM Fadnavis said that the objective of the new industrial policy is to increase the contribution of the manufacturing sector to GSDP above 20 per cent. The single window clearance system, Maitri 2.0, has been implemented, and new sectors like EV, semiconductor, green hydrogen, and data centres are being encouraged.

Explaining that Maharashtra is India’s investment magnet, the chief minister said that the state government signed MoUs worth Rs 15.96 lakh crore at the Davos World Economic Forum. Out of this, 50 per cent of the proposals have been processed, and most of the investments are being made in tier-II and tier-III cities. Gadchiroli is now a steel city, Nagpur is a defence hub, a textile cluster in Amravati, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar is EV production, Auric City and a smart industrial city is being created in Dighi in Raigad district. The state government has promoted the service sector through IT, export promotion, logistics, AVGC (Audio-Visual-Gaming-Comics), and GCC (Global Competence Centre) policies.

According to the chief minister, Maharashtra has more than 60 lakh MSMEs registered on the Udyam portal. This is the highest in the country. For this, 2 lakh entrepreneurs have got opportunities through the Ease of Doing Business, Chief Minister's Employment Generation Programme. MoUs worth Rs 5,000 crore were signed for two global studios through the Waves Conference in Mumbai, the establishment of IICT in Mumbai, the launch of Waves Index at NSE and agreements with the University of York and the University of Western Australia.

“We are building an Innovation City to promote startups and creative talent. The process of skill development is being made easier to promote entrepreneurship and employment. This will create an ecosystem focused on AI, green energy, biotech, fintech, agritech and smart manufacturing. PPP has been approved to provide world-class skills in ITIs, especially in rural areas,” he said.

Projects like Samruddhi Mahamarg, Atal Setu, and Coaster Road are accelerating Maharashtra's development and revolution in the infrastructure sector. Vadhan Port, Navi Mumbai International Airport, Metro, Railways, and Multimodal Logistics Park will boost regional development, he said.

CM Fadnavis also assured that 52 per cent of the energy required for the state by 2030 will be generated from green sources. He stated that 45,500 MW additional power purchase agreements have been signed in the state. Out of this, 36,000 MW is green energy.

“Through Mukhyamantri Saurkrishi Vahini Yojana 2.0, projects with a capacity of 16,000 MW have been started on 10,000 agricultural feeders, out of which 1400 MW projects have been implemented. By December 2026, 100 per cent electricity will be available to the farmers of the state during the day, and it will be from solar projects. The Solar Gram scheme is being implemented in 100 villages in the state, and 15 villages have become completely solar energy villages. A new policy has been formulated for pump storage, in which 15 agreements have been signed with various developers for 45 pumped storage projects (PSPs). Its total capacity is 62,125 MW, and an investment of Rs 3.42 lakh crore will be made through this, creating 96,190 jobs ,” he said.

CM Fadnavis said that a Circular economy is being promoted in view of environmental protection, special recycling parks are being created for e-waste, plastic, textile, metal, and vehicles. Nashik Kumbh Mela is in 2027, and Maharashtra is expected to get guidance and financial assistance from the Centre for this.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister also expressed his heartfelt gratitude and congratulations to the Indian Army and India's steely leader, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for 'Operation Sindoor'.

