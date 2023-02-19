Maharashtra Governor pays tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji on Shiv Jayanti

Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais paid floral tribute to the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on Sunday at Shivaji Park on the occasion of Shiv Jayanti.

The great Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj laid the foundation of the Maratha Empire in western India for which he fought hard with the Mughal ruler Aurangzeb.

BJP has decided to celebrate the birth anniversary of Shivaji Maharaj on 19th February in different wards of Mumbai. On the other hand, Mumbai BJP President MLA Ad Ashish Selar had told on Thursday that the Shiv Jayanti program would be organized at 346 places in Mumbai.

Earlier Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on his birth anniversary and said that his bravery and emphasis on good governance inspire all. PM Modi took to Twitter and wrote, "I pay homage to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on his Jayanti. His courage and emphasis on good governance inspires us".

Shivaji Maharaj was born on February 19, 1630, at Shivneri Fort in Pune. The major objective of his birthday is to honour the great warrior's contribution to the restoration of the Maratha Empire and to recognize his legacy.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor