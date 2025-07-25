Maharashtra govt introduces new guidelines regarding fish feed procurement

Mumbai, July 25 Maharashtra Fisheries and Ports Minister Nitesh Rane on Friday said the introduction of new guidelines for fish feed procurement will make the projects in the fisheries sector more efficient and will also give a boost to local producers. He further stated that quality and safe fish feed will increase production and make the fisheries in the state more capable and self-reliant.

"In the current situation, fish feed is mainly being imported from outside the state. Therefore, to encourage local producers and maintain effective quality control, the Fisheries Department has decided to implement the new guidelines," he said.

Minister Rane said that several projects have been set up with the financial assistance of the Central and state governments to increase fisheries in Maharashtra. These include fish seed production and breeding centers, cage fish farming projects, bio floc, stocking systems and rearing ponds.

“For the effective implementation of these projects and to operate at full capacity, a large amount of quality fish feed is required. All subsidised fish projects in the state will be required to purchase fish feed only from centrally sponsored, state government-guided, subsidised and registered fish feed manufacturers in the state,” he added.

According to new guidelines, fish feed must be certified by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (ISI/BIS/FSSAI). It should have nutritional analysis of protein, fat, moisture, carbohydrates and the date of production and expiry date should be clearly mentioned on the packaging.

It is mandatory to issue an official receipt or tax invoice at the time of supply. Fish feed must be supplied in safe packaging and through dry and clean means of transport.

Minister Rane said that GST registration of the supplier is required. It is mandatory to maintain a record of farmers who purchase fish feed.

“While promoting sustainable and environmentally friendly fish feed production, any complaints from farmers and fishermen regarding quality will be looked into immediately,” he remarked.

Meanwhile, minister Rane said that the government has taken strict measures for further improvement in the maritime security. He informed that these measures have shown positive results as there ha been increase in marine fish production by 3,000 metric tonnes.

“The government is working on two front including maritime security and increasing fish production. The government has taken a slew of steps including marine security has been tightened through 1,165 patrol boats, 1,803 drones and the strict action has been taken 36 in cases of monsoon fishing violations. Maharashtra is the first state in the country to give 100 per cent agricultural status to fishing,” said minister Rane.

