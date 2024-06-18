Maharashtra horror: Man clobbers woman with wrench on road; arrested

Palghar (Maharashtra), June 18 In a terrifying incident, a man on Tuesday was seen badgering a young woman with a wrench on a busy road in Vasai town as crowds of people watched and clicked videos.

Taking serious note of the incident, Deputy Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis directed the Mira Bhayander-Vasai Virar Police to probe the incident thoroughly and ensure stringent punishment to the culprit.

The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi leaders slammed the ruling MahaYuti government for the breakdown of law and order in the state with such crimes taking place in full public view.

According to the Waliv Police Station, the broad daylight killing took place on a busy thoroughfare in Gauraipada this morning, after which the man sat beside the victim's bloodied body, incessantly mumbling something.

On getting information, a police team rushed to the spot and took him into custody, and shifted the woman's body to a nearby hospital. Later, the police registered a first information report and placed him under arrest.

The alleged killer has been identified as Rohit Yadav, 29, and the deceased is Aarti Yadav, 22, the police said, adding an investigation has been launched.

As per the preliminary probe, the couple, residing in adjoining Nalasopara town, was in a relationship for over two years, but Rohit suddenly suspected that she may be cheating on him.

This resulted in a huge quarrel between them and Rohit, reportedly mentally upset, quietly nursed a grudge against her.

This morning (June 18), she left her home to work in a private company in Vasai, where an enraged Rohit accosted her at Gauraipada and demanded an explanation for her wayward behaviour.

As she ignored him and walked away, Rohit brought out an iron wrench which he was carrying and badgered her repeatedly on the head, as she collapsed on the road in a pool of blood.

He moved a couple of steps, and then returned to check if she was still alive, and again hit her several with full force in the neck till she breathed her last there.

After that, he sat beside her on the road, muttering things like: 'kyun kiya mere saath aise' (why did you do this to me)?

"The murder of a young woman in Vasai is very serious and unfortunate. I have directed the MBVV Police Commissioner to take strict action, conduct a thorough investigation and ensure the most severe punishment to the accused by producing strong evidence in the court," Deputy CM Fadnavis said.

Terming it as a disgrace to humanity, Maharashtra State Commissioner for Women (MSCW) Rupali Chakankar called up Waliv Police Station Inspector Jairam Ranavare and directed him to take strict action against the accused, collect evidence and submit a concrete chargesheet.

"When such incidents occur, children develop violent tendencies and go to the extent of murder. It is a matter of concern that no one came to help her from among the people. The MSCW will follow up the matter till the end," said Chakankar.

Though one passerby was seen attempting to intervene, Rohit roughly pushed him away, but others kept watching the horror on the road, clicked videos and uploaded them on social media, with none daring to come forward and stop the boy or help the girl.

