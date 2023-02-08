Maharashtra: LOP Ambadas Danawe writes to DGP over security breach in Aditya Thackeray's event

Leader of the Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Council and Shiv Sena MLC Ambadas Danve has written to the Maharashtra police Director General over the security breach during Aditya Thackeray's event in Aurangabad.

The LOP has requested DGP to seriously look into the breach and has sought action.

Danve also released a video saying "Attempt was made during the meeting at Mahalgaon (Vaijapur) to create obstacles in the meeting of Saheb. It has come to light that the government has also neglected the security of Adityaji Thackeray."

Danve further wrote, "Mindhe Group MLA Ramesh Borwane who created the said confusion was announcing his name. Action must be taken against the officers and Superintendents of Police who neglected Aditya Saheb's security." The tweet was made in the Marathi Language.

Ambadas Danve also informed that some people were shouting slogans of Ramesh Borone Zindabad. He claimed that it was done to create a divide between Hindu and Dalit samaj.

Notably, stones were pelted at the convoy of Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and MLA Aaditya Thackeray in Aurangabd's Vaijapur area on Tuesday evening during the seventh leg of his party's Shiv Sanvaad Yatra.

The incident took place near the venue in Vaijapur where Aaditya was addressing his supporters, said sources. At the same time, there was also a procession in the area to mark Ramabai Ambedkar's birth anniversary.

It may be recalled that following the revolt by Eknath Shinde, the Shiv Sena broke into two camps. Later, the Election Commission allowed 'ShivSena - Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray' as the party name for the Thackeray camp and 'Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena' (Balasaheb's Shiv Sena) for the Shinde camp.

It may be noted that Aaditya Thackeray recently challenged Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde to contest an election against him in the Worli Assembly constituency in Mumbai.

( With inputs from ANI )

