Maharashtra LoP slams govt over 'inadequate' compensation to farmers

Nagpur, Dec 11 The Opposition in Maharashtra on Monday lashed out at the ruling coalition for giving "inadequate compensation" through the crop insurance scheme to the farmers affected by the drought-like situation in the state.

The compensation for farmers, cotton growers and orange growers was "meagre and in some case in two digits", Leader of the Opposition, Vijay Wadettiwar said on the floor of the House in Maharashtra State Assembly.

Leading the attack on government during a short discussion on number of problems faced by farmers following hail storm-rains and untimely rains, the Congress leader said that it seems the government was protecting the insurance companies "whose survey report was improper and thus farmers were given meagre compensation".

The issue was raised in the House by Wadettiwar along with Balasaheb Thorat, Sunil Kedar, and Nana Patole (all Congress). They were also joined by Jayant Patil of the NCP.

Wadettiwar claimed that one farmer received a compensation of Rs 3 while another one got Rs 37 only. "A farmer has approached the local police station seeking protection after he received a compensation of Rs 57 only. The farmer contended that the amount is 'so big' and therefore need police protection to save from thieves," the Leader of the Opposition said.

Wadettiwar alleged that there is a nexus between government officials and insurance company authorities.

Maharashtra account for 37 per cent of farmers suicide in the country, Wadettiwar said adding that the government should also take stern action against bogus seeds sellers."The companies selling bogus seeds should be shut," he demanded.

NCP leader Patil said that the government is "busy in events only and initially, it looked that the 'triple-engine' government will accelerate but on the contrary, its speed has gone down".

Patil also demanded stern action against companies selling bogus seeds.

