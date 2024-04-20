Maharashtra: MVA jolted as Samajwadi Party MLA quits; may join MahaYuti

Thane (Maharashtra), April 20 In a shocker to the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) constituents, Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA from Bhiwandi East (Thane district), Rais Kasam Shaikh has quit from his post, on Saturday.

Shaikh, who is one of the two SP lawmakers in the state, has handed over his resignation to Maharashtra SP President and MLA Abu Asim Azmi, he said in a social media post.

The reasons he has claimed for the abrupt move are 'certain unresolved issues within the party' with which his loyalty runs deep, amid speculation that he may switch over to the ruling MahaYuti government.

"I have consistently brought forward crucial party organisational and expansion-related concerns to the state leadership of our party over the past year. Despite my persistent efforts, these matters are yet to be resolved. However, I am committed to discussing them exclusively within the party's forums," Shaikh said in his post.

Adding that his allegiance to the Samajwadi Party runs deep as it has offered him the opportunity to serve as an MLA, he has, and would always remain, a staunch supporter of the party.

"My commitment to advancing the party's organisational strength and expansion remains steadfast, even if I am not an MLA. In light of the concerns I have raised, I have tendered my resignation as an MLA to the SP Maharashtra unit President. I hope that the leadership will take the decision in the best interest of the party," he said, signing off from the SP.

A Thane Congress leader termed the development as of 'extreme concern', coming at a critical juncture when the parliamentary elections are underway in the country and the state, with Bhiwandi LS constituency scheduled for polling on May 20.

Three days ago on April 17, Shaikh along with his party activists held a detailed meeting with the MVA-INDIA bloc's LS nominee from the Nationalist Congress Party (SP) Suresh G. Mhatre a.k.a. Balyamama to chart out his election strategy in the region that has a significant chunk of the Muslim minority population.

Despite repeated attempts (by IANS), neither Shaikh nor Azmi were available for their comments in the matter.

