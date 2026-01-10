Maharashtra NCC cycling expedition team receives warm welcome at Gwalior varsity

Gwalior/Pune, Jan 10 Maharashtra's National Cadet Corps (NCC) cycling expedition team that is running from Pune to New Delhi based on the theme 'Shaurya Ke Kadam, Kranti Ki Aur' (Steps of Valour, Towards Revolution), reached Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior on Friday.

The 20-member team led by Brigadier Sachin Gawali, Group Commander of Amravati Group, received warm welcome by the 15th Madhya Pradesh Battalion NCC at Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia Agriculture University in Gwalior.

The NCC team that retraces Peshwa Bajirao I's route to promote discipline, nationalism, fitness, and social responsibility, interacted with the Army officials, NCC teams and local youth and shared about the purpose behind their long journey from Pune to New Delhi.

Expedition, which is the part of the 'NCC PM Rally -2026' cycling campaign was flagged off from Delhi Darwaza of Shaniwarwada in Pune after a ceremony on December 24.

The expedition draws inspiration from legendary Maratha warrior Peshwa Bajirao I, who led a historic military campaign from Pune to Delhi.

"This campaign is not just a physical activity but an attempt to recall our glorious history. When Peshwa Bajirao I had chosen this route to reach Delhi and sounded the trumpet of revolution for freedom. It teaches us about national unity, physical fitness, road safety and civic responsibility, reinforcing India's unity in diversity," Junior under officer Rohan said, talking to IANS upon reaching Gwalior on Friday.

Rohan said that he feels proud to be part of this cycling campaign because very few cadets get such an opportunity.

"Before the campaign was flagged-off, we were provided for three months. Brigadier Sachin Gawali, who is leading this cycling campaign, encouraged us to fulfill its vision," he added.

The expedition draws inspiration from legendary Maratha warrior Peshwa Bajirao I, who led a historic military campaign from Pune to Delhi. Following a similar route through Malwa and Bundelkhand, NCC cadets are running across five states.

The expedition will cover 1,680 km in 21 days to spread awareness about this legendary warrior.

The cycling team is travelling through five states -- Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and will reach Delhi on January 16, 2026, to participate in the Prime Minister Rally.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor