Maharashtra: NCP names Sunetra Pawar as candidate for Baramati LS seat

Mumbai, March 30 Ajit Pawar-led NCP on Saturday formally nominated Sunetra Pawar as the party candidate from Maharashtra's Baramati Lok Sabha seat.

Sunetra Pawar, the wife of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, is pitted against her sister-in-law Supriya Sule, who is the candidate of NCP-Sharadchandra Pawar.

The announcement was made by state NCP chief Sunil Tatkare.

"It is not a fight not between family members but between ideologies and the stand taken by the party for the cause of development," Tatkare said.

The announcement was a mere formality as Sunetra Pawar had already started her campaign.

Meanwhile, Supriya Sule has completed five rounds of outreach to voters.

Shiv Sena's Vijay Shivtare's withdrawal from the Baramati race came as a major relief for Ajit Pawar's NCP. Also, former minister and BJP leader Harshvardhan Patil has assured that Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will work for the NCP nominee keeping aside his differences with Ajit Pawar.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor