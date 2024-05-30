Maharashtra: No relaxation in MCC till publication of notification on the formation of new Lok Sabha

Mumbai, May 30 The Model Code of Conduct (MCC) will remain in place in Maharashtra till the publication of notification on the formation of the new Lok Sabha after the declaration of election results on June 4.

This was informed by the office of the state Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) on Thursday, which also clarified that no relaxation in the MCC has been made although the five-phase elections were completed in Maharashtra on May 20.

A scrutiny committee has been constituted under the chairmanship of the Chief Secretary to recommend to the Election Commission of India (ECI) the cases in which it is necessary to take action for exemption from the MCC during this period.

The proposals recommended by the said committee are being submitted through the CEO’s office for the approval of the ECI.

The poll panel has so far decided on 59 such proposals since the MCC came into effect on March 16.

The state government had sought relaxation in the MCC since polling in all 48 Lok Sabha constituencies in Maharashtra was completed on May 20 in view of the drought situation in various districts of the state.

