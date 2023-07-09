Maharashtra: One killed, two injured after truck rams into 4 vehicles in Mumbai

Published: July 9, 2023

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 9 : One person was killed and two others injured after a truck rammed into four vehicles near Chunabhatti on the Eastern Express Highway in Mumbai on Sunday, officials said.

The deceased have been identified as Abdul Sheikh and the injured as Suraj Sigwan and Abdul Wahid Siddiqui.

"All the injured are being treated at Sion Hospital in Mumbai," Mumbai Police said.

The driver of the truck has also sustained injuries.

Further investigation is underway.

