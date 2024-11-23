Maharashtra poll results exemplify PM Modi’s agenda for a Viksit Bharat: N-E CMs

Guwahati/Agartala, Nov 23 Chief Ministers of four BJP-ruled governments in northeastern states – Assam, Tripura, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh – congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and top party leaders and workers for the stellar performance of BJP and MahaYuti in Maharashtra Assembly elections.

Assam Chief Minister and BJP’s leading face in the northeastern states Himanta Biswa Sarma in his post on X said: “On behalf of the people of Assam, we offer our heartfelt congratulations to the people of Maharashtra and each and every karyakartas of MahaYuti for this historic mandate.”

“This win exemplifies the deep bond people share with Adarniya Narendra Modi Ji and his agenda for a Viksit Bharat. Last but not the least, these results also demonstrate the power of ek –hain-toh-safe-hai,” he said.

Sarma was BJP’s election in-charge in Jharkhand and campaigned for the party several times and addressed many election rallies. However, the BJP-led alliance suffered a humiliating defeat in the state.

The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)-led alliance, comprising the Congress, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), and the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (CPI-ML), has ensured a historic second consecutive term for the coalition under the leadership of incumbent Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

Sarma expressed his disappointment over the BJP-led alliance's defeat in the state.

In a post on X, he said: “The loss in Jharkhand is deeply painful for me personally, even though we secured victory in all five by-elections in Assam.”

“I have witnessed the unwavering dedication and relentless efforts of our Karyakartas in Jharkhand, who gave their all in this election. We fought with a vision to protect the state from infiltration and to lead it on the path of development, fulfilling the aspirations of students and youth,” he added.

“However, we must humbly accept the mandate of the people... that is the true essence of democracy. In these challenging times, we will stand firmly with our Karyakartas, offering them unwavering support and solidarity,” Sarma said.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha expressed his joy over BJP and MahaYuti’s landmark victory in the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly polls.

Saha said on X: “Heartiest congratulations to Hon’ble PM Narendra Modi Ji, workers & the people of Maharashtra on MahaYuti's grand victory.

“This historic mandate reflects the faith in BJP's governance, NDA's sensitivity towards poor people’s welfare & PM Modi's leadership. Kudos to JP Nadda, Eknath Shinde, Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar on this landslide win,” he said.

Saha along with the Karyakartas and state leaders also participated in a victory celebration in Agartala.

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh expressing his happiness over the BJP and MahaYuti’s performance in Maharashtra polls said: “As the people of Maharashtra have chosen the BJP-led Mahayuti today, the resounding landslide victory in the Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 reflects the nation’s steadfast march towards a Viksit Bharat.”

“I extend my heartfelt congratulations to Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, Hon’ble BJP National President JP Nadda Ji, the winning candidates, karyakartas, and supporters for this decisive victory. I also express my gratitude to the people of Jharkhand for their massive support to the BJP,” Singh said.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu in his post on X said: “Stunning victory of BJP in Maharashtra Assembly has once again proved that the aura of Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji’s development-oriented policies is intact. Amazing result, indeed! Salute to the dedication and hard work of BJP Karyakartas !”

