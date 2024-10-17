Maharashtra polls: Give 12 seats or will quit, Samajwadi Party warns MVA

Mumbai, Oct 17 Adding to the Maha Vikas Aghadi’s (MVA) seat-sharing imbroglio, an INDIA Bloc ally Samajwadi Party (SP) warned that it would contest the Maharashtra Assembly elections independently if it is not allotted at least 12 seats from the Opposition combine, here on Thursday.

Virtually putting the MVA on notice ahead of the state Assembly polls of November 20, SP state President Abu Asim Azmi said that the UP-based party “is now the third-largest in the country” and should not be taken lightly in any manner.

“We are the country’s third biggest party… Don’t make the mistake of taking us lightly. We want to contest at least 12 seats in the state. If we are denied this, then we shall not hesitate to go alone,” said Azmi in an ultimatum, sending alarm bells ringing in the Opposition camps.

However, softening his stance somewhat, he added that “we shall finally abide by the final decision of (SP national President) Akhilesh Yadav” -- who is likely to visit Maharashtra on Friday (October 18) and help hammer out the issue with the MVA-INDIA blocs.

Azmi’s outburst came a day after a group of progressive parties dashed off a 3-point message to the MVA Congress-Shiv Sena (UBT)-Nationalist Congress Party (SP), demanding an inclusive approach vis-a-vis seat-sharing talks with the smaller parties/allies late on Wednesday if the ruling MahaYuti combine was to be voted out of power.

The message was loud and clear: The primary objective should be to vanquish the Shiv Sena-Bharatiya Janata Party-Nationalist Congress Party; the MVA-INDIA bloc must clearly announce and implement a pro-people alternative policy in all spheres; and the bigger parties must adopt an inclusive and fair seat-sharing approach vis-a-vis the smaller or progressive parties.

The strategy was announced after a convention in Pune attended by over 2000 delegates from CPI (M), CPI, SP, CPI (ML), Satyashodhak Communist Party, Progressive Republican Party, Lal Nishan Party and others across the state, slammed the MahaYuti government for its various acts of omission and commission and called for unseating it from power.

Top leaders like CPI (M) Polit Bureau Member Ashok Dhawale, Uday Narkar, Mariam Dhawale, Ram Baheti, Raju Korde, Vithal Satav, R. T. Gavid, Narsayya Adam, Vinod Nikole, Jayant Patil, Anis Ahmed, Ajit Patil Kishore Dhamale, Shyam Gaikwad and Medha Thatte, were present and addressed the delegates.

