Maharashtra polls: Shiv Sena to launch statewide 'Mahavijay Samvad Abhiyan'

Mumbai, Sep 26 Ahead of the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections, Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday announced the launch of the 'Mahavijay Samvad Abhiyan', a statewide campaign aimed at taking the achievements of the MahaYuti government directly to the people.

Starting on September 27, the campaign will be conducted across the state by three wings of the party comprising Yuva Sena, Mahila Aghadi, and Shiv Sena Social Media. An announcement in this regard was made by Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde -- son of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde -- at a press conference.

The Shiv Sena MP said that through the programme, the party aims to communicate the work done by the MahaYuti government under CM Eknath Shinde's leadership over the last two and a half years.

Shrikant Shinde said that 'Mahavijay Samvad' is designed to further this outreach.

"One leader or deputy leader will visit an Assembly constituency every day, covering five areas and holding meetings to directly engage with the public," he added.

The campaign's first phase will last five days, beginning on Friday.

Led by Yuva Sena Working President Purvesh Sarnaik, the youth wing will commence its campaign from Bhiwandi on September 27, covering six Vidhan Sabha segments every day.

Branch visits and public gatherings will be held to galvanise support.

The Yuva Sena's statewide tour, which includes Marathwada, Western Maharashtra, and Konkan, will start on October 13.

Shiv Sena leader Meenatai Kambli outlined the role of Mahila Aghadi in the campaign, focusing on reviewing key government welfare schemes such as the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana, Lek Ladki Yojana, and free education for girls.

"We will ensure that these schemes reach the last beneficiary. The Shiv Sena Ladki Bahin Sampark Abhiyan will launch across 18 Vidhan Sabhas, from Konkan to Vidarbha, on the same day," said Kambli.

Shiv Sena Yuva Sena General Secretary and Shiv Sena Social Media State Head Rahul Kanal will lead a team of 'Social Soldiers' on a tour of Nashik, Nandurbar, Dhule, Shirdi, and Nagar starting Friday.

Their mission is to further amplify the government's achievements across social media platforms and engage with the electorate online.

Shrikant Shinde further said that 50 Vidhan Sabhas across North Maharashtra, West Maharashtra, and Mumbai have already been covered under the 'Jan Samvad Yatra', and the next phase will commence soon. He challenged the opposition to outline their accomplishments over the past two and a half years, accusing them of inaction.

"They sat idle for two and a half years, while we worked for the people," he said.

Shinde took a dig at the opposition for targeting the MahaYuti government despite their alleged involvement in corruption during the Covid phase.

He further stressed the government's focus on development, noting the revival of crucial infrastructure projects.

"They (Maha Vikas Aghadi) halted the Metro car shed project, but we have brought it back. Metro Line 3 will start soon, the coastal road project has gained momentum, and MTHL is already launched. Our government is working to make Mumbai pothole-free," he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor