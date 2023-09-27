Maharashtra pushes Eid Milad-un-Nabi holiday to Friday

Mumbai, Sep 27 Bowing to the wishes of the Opposition and Muslim groups, the Maharashtra government has decided to push back the Eid Milad-un-Nabi by a day to Friday, September 29.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde made the announcement to the effect this evening, and was welcomed by state Congress Working President M. Arif Naseem Khan and others.

Earlier, the official state holiday for Anant Chaturdashi marking the immersion ceremonies and Eid Milad-un-Nabi were falling on the same day, September 28.

Since huge processions are taken out for both festivals, it could have resulted in problems and difficult for the police to manage the huge crowds.

Keeping in view the solemnity of both the festivals, the Congress' Khan, Samajwadi Party’s state President Abu Asim Azmi, MLA Raees Shaikh, ruling Shiv Sena MP Rahul Shewale, representatives of All India Khilafat Committee and others met the CM recently and submitted a proposal.

In early-September, all Muslim organisations in the city and state had unanimously decided that in order to avoid any disturbances or clashes, the processions to be taken out in honour of Prophet Mohammed celebrations would be postponed to Friday, September 29.

Last week, Khan had also written to the CM explaining the situation and sought the Eid Milad-un-Nabi holiday be postponed from Thursday to Friday.

The CM’s announcement today was greeted warmly by the Muslim community and would now pave the way for smooth celebrations of both the festivals over the next two days. "The arrival of Lord Ganesha created an atmosphere of rejoicing for the last ten days. There are festivals like Eid Milad as well as the upcoming Navratri, Dassehra and Diwali in the next two months. We want that everyone should celebrate these festivals with unity and devotion and make the traditions of the state brighter," said Shinde.

The CM also took the opportunity to wish the Muslims on Eid Milad-un-Nabi and expressed hope that the festival will usher in harmony, love and affection among all people. "Prophet Mohammad gave the world a message of sacrifice and love. His life is a great message. Let's take inspiration from it and try to increase mutual respect and love," said the CM.

