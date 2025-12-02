Maharashtra Raj Bhavan is now ‘Lok Bhavan’

Mumbai, Dec 2 The name of Maharashtra Raj Bhavan has been officially changed to ‘Maharashtra Lok Bhavan’ on Tuesday.

Following the guidelines issued by the Union government, the Governor of Maharashtra and Gujarat Acharya Devvrat on Tuesday directed Maharashtra Raj Bhavan Secretariat to effect the change with immediate effect.

The Governor described the decision as a visionary step taken with the objective of making Lok Bhavan more people-friendly, transparent, and committed to public welfare.

He stated that ‘Lok Bhavan’ should no longer remain only a residence and office of the Governor but evolve into a dynamic centre of dialogue and engagement with citizens, various sections of society, students, researchers, farmers, and civil society organisations across the state.

The Governor further emphasised that the core purpose behind this renaming is to ensure that ‘Lok Bhavan’ becomes a strong bridge of service, cooperation and interaction between the government and the people of the state.

The Governor also said that Lok Bhavan will not be confined merely to constitutional responsibilities, but will, in its true spirit, stay sensitive and connected to the hopes, aspirations and everyday concerns of society, thereby becoming a ‘Lok Bhavan’ in the real sense.

Already eight states and one Union Territory have renamed their 'Raj Bhavans' to 'Lok Bhavan.'This change follows a directive issued by the Union Home Ministry to remove vestiges associated with the British concept of 'Raj,' reflecting a broader effort to eliminate the colonial mindset.

The states that have changed the name of their Raj Bhavans to Lok Bhavan include West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam, Uttarakhand, Odisha, Gujarat and Tripura.

In the Union Territory of Ladakh, the Lieutenant Governor’s official residence and office, previously known as Raj Niwas, will now be called Lok Niwas.

The government said that the renaming aligns with the country's objective of moving away from colonial-era terminology and embracing names that reflect democratic, public governance.

