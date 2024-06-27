Maharashtra retains top spot for FDI inflows

Mumbai, June 27 Despite stiff competition from various states, including Gujarat, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Odisha, Maharashtra has retained its top position in Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) inflows in the country, according to the State Economic Survey 2023-24.

The Economic Survey was presented by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in the Assembly on Thursday.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had recently said that as per the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade report during 2023-24, the FDI equity inflow in Maharashtra was Rs 1,25,101 crore as compared to Rs 1,18,422 crore in 2022-23.

Since the adoption of the liberalisation policy in August 1991 up to December 2023 all 22,937 industrial projects with an investment of Rs 18,38,445 crore were approved in the state.

The total number of MSMEs registered on the Udyam registration portal up to January 9, 2024, was 33.07 lakh (32.05 lakh micro, 0.91 lakh small and 0.11 lakh medium) with 123.39 lakh total employment.

During 2022-23, exports from Maharashtra contributed 16 per cent to the total exports from India.

As of March 2024, the state has the highest share (19 per cent) in startups recognised by the Union government at the national level.

