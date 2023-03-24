Maharashtra: Uddhav faction Sena MLA Rajan Salvi's family summoned for questioning

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 24 : The Maharashtra Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) served a notice to Uddhav Thackeray MLA Rajan Salvi's family, summoning them for questioning on Friday.

According to the officials, the inquiry will be held in the disproportionate assets case.

The Maharashtra Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) sent notices to the son, brother, sister-in-law and wife of Uddhav faction MLA Rajan Salvi, asking them to appear for questioning today in the alleged disproportionate assets case.

ACB has already interrogated Rajan Salvi in the excess property case and now sent a notice to the family to appear for questioning.

MLA Rajan Salvi said, "Efforts are being made to put pressure on me, due to which my family is being targeted, no matter what they do, I am not afraid."

"ACB has questioned me four times in this matter, will interrogate my family today and tomorrow. Whatever happens, I will always stand with Uddhav Thackeray ji, I am not afraid", the MLA said.

Salvi added, "when I got the first notice, the same day I contacted Uddhav Thackeray, he said to keep fighting, I am with you."

Earlier, ACB sent notices to the wife, brother and sister-in-law of MLA Rajan Salvi, asking them to appear for questioning on March 20 in the alleged disproportionate assets case.

"Since this notice, my mother, who is a very aged person, is seen worried every now and then. The pressure mechsm has started to work", Rajan Salvi told .

Salvi alleged that as soon as he leaves the Uddhav Thackeray faction and joins the BJP or Shinde faction, all these charges will get whitewashed off him.

Salvi is a Shiv Sena politician from Ratnagiri district, Maharashtra. He is currently a Member of the Legislative Assembly from Rajapur Vidhan Sabha constituency of Konkan, Maharashtra, as a member of Shiv Sena.

He has been elected for three consecutive terms in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly for 2009, 2014 and 2019.

