Maharashtra: VBA announces 10 LS candidates, 3 in Mumbai

Mumbai, April 11 Prakash Ambedkar's Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) on Thursday announced 10 more Lok Sabha candidates, including three for Mumbai.

The VBA is fielding Beena Ramkuber Singh (Mumbai North) against Bharatiya Janata Party's Union Minister Piyush Goyal.

From Mumbai North-West, the VBA's Sanjeevkumar A. Kalkori will fight against Shiv Sena (UBT)'s Amol G. Kirtikar and in Mumbai South Central the party nominee is Abul Hasan Khan.

Elsewhere in the state, the VBA candidates are Kumudani R. Chavan (Raigad), Bhausaheb R. Andhalkar (Osmanabad), Hanumant M. Suryawanshi (Nandurbar), Praful R. Lodha (Jalgaon), Gulab M. Barde (Dindori), Vijaya D. Mhatre (Palghar), and Nilesh Sambare (Bhiwandi).

In the fifth list released so far, the VBA has changed Khan's nomination from Mumbai North Central to Mumbai South Central, though no reasons are assigned.

