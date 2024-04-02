Maharashtra: VBA names 5 for LS polls; to support Supriya Sule in Baramati

Mumbai, April 2 Prakash Ambedkar-led Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) on Tuesday said it will support Nationalist Congress Party (SP) nominee Supriya Sule in Baramati.

VBA state President Rekha Thakur also named five party candidates from different castes for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

They include Vasant More (Pune) who recently quit Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena(MNS).

The other nominees are -- Avinash Bosikar (Nanded), Balasaheb B. Ugale (Parbhani), Afsar Khan (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar), and Mangaldas Bagul (Shirur).

Clearing speculation in sections of the media, she added that the VBA will not put up any candidate in Baramati (Pune district) but will support NCP (SP) Working President Supriya Sule -- who is pitted against her 'bhabhi' Sunetra A. Pawar, wife of Deputy CM Ajit Pawar.

