Maharashtra: VBA's Prakash Ambedkar plans 'third front' ahead of LS polls

Mumbai, March 29 Miffed at the collapse of talks with the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) for the past few weeks, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) President Prakash Ambedkar has said he would form a 'third front' in Maharashtra ahead of the Lok Sabha polls here on Friday.

The VBA chief said that discussions are going on at an advanced stage with several parties and organisations ready to join hands, with the new 'third front' likely to be launched early next week.

Ambedkar has already roped in Maratha leader and Shivba Sanghatana chief Manoj Jarange-Patil and OBC Bahujan Party chief Prakash Shendge who will be part of the proposed 'third front'.

Akin to the 2019 parliamentary elections when the VBA had an alliance with the All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen, the new 'third front' in 2024 Lok Sabha polls could pave the way for three-cornered contests in the state -- the ruling MahaYuti of Shiv Sena-Bharatiya Janata Party-Nationalist Congress Party, the opposition MVA of Congress-Shiv Sena (UBT)-Nationalist Congress Party (SP), and the upcoming VBA-led grouping of Dalits, Marathas, Minorities, OBCs, etc.

"We shall launch a strong new front by early April and unite all the like-minded parties to defeat the BJP... just wait for the next two-three days and everything will be clear," Ambedkar told the media.

On the collapse of the multiple rounds of talks with the MVA, Ambedkar claimed that "things did not proceed beyond the proposal for three LS seats" -- though the MVA has contended that the VBA had been offered between four-six seats, which it spurned.

The VBA leader pointed an accusing finger at the SS (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut of fomenting troubles in the MVA by making wrong statements and false claims on various issues.

However, Ambedkar said that "our doors are still open for the MVA for proper discussions", reciprocating what the MVA leadership has also said.

Ambedkar also hinted that senior Pune politician, Vasant More, who recently quit the Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), could be the VBA nominee from the Pune LS constituency and a decision on it would be taken in the next three-four days.

