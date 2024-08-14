Maharashtra will play pivotal role in achieving 'Viksit Bharat' dream: Guv CP Radhakrishnan

Mumbai, Aug 14 Maharashtra Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan on Wednesday said that the state will play a pivotal role in achieving the dream of a 'Viksit Bharat'.

"Let us all join hands to contribute to the nation’s progress and ensure that the ideals of freedom, equality, and justice are cherished,’’ he observed.

In his message to the people of Maharashtra ahead of the Independence Day, Radhakrishnan said: "Since attaining independence, Maharashtra has made remarkable strides in socio-economic development. Our state has been at the forefront of industrial development, education, agriculture and culture. Today, Maharashtra is not just a leading state in India but a symbol of progress and innovation."

He said that Maharashtra has had a rich legacy of saints and social reformers who have guided our society on the path of righteousness, justice, and equality.

"On the auspicious occasion of the 78th Independence Day, I extend my heartiest greetings to all the citizens of Maharashtra. This day reminds us of the sacrifices made by countless freedom fighters, revolutionaries and ordinary citizens to secure independence," he added.

The Maharashtra Governor will hoist the National flag on the occasion of the 78th Independence Day at Council Hall, Pune at 9 a.m. on Thursday.

C.P. Radhakrishnan is the 24th Governor of Maharashtra.

He also served as the Governor of Jharkhand from February 2023 to July 2024.

He was also the Governor of Telangana (Additional Charge) and Lt Governor of Puducherry (Additional Charge) between March 2024 to July 2024.

Radhakrishnan was a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and was elected to the Lok Sabha from the Coimbatore constituency twice. He has also been the president of the Tamil Nadu unit of the BJP.

He was also a member of the first Parliamentary delegation to Taiwan in 2014, representing the Central government.

He was appointed as the BJP in-charge for Kerala in 2020, and remained in that position till 2022.

