Maharashtra: Woman alleges she was robbed and gang-raped, later retracts rape claim; 5 held

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 15 : Five people were arrested for robbing a woman and her relative at Raj Ghat in Maharashtra’s Buldhana district, police said on Saturday.

Further, according to the police, the woman had initially claimed that she was gangraped by 8 men, who robbed her, but later retracted her claim.

Police said while five of the accused persons were identified and arrested, a search is underway to nab the other three.

"Five of the eight accused persons have been arrested for robbing a woman and her relative in Buldhana. The woman alleged initially that she was gang-raped. However, when she was asked to take a medical test, she refused saying that she was not gang-raped," Buldhana sub-divisional police officer, Gulbrao Wagh, toldon Saturday.

An officer said the woman claimed earlier, on Thursday, that she and her male companion had stopped to take a selfie when 8 men took turns to rape her.

"The men held a knife to the woman's neck and robbed her and her companion of Rs 45,000," Madhavrao Garud, station house officer, Borakhedi, toldon Friday.

"A case was registered under sections 307, 395 & 376 of the Indian Penal Code," the SHO added.

"Further investigation is underway," the officer said.

