Maharishi Valmiki is pillar of Indian culture: PM Modi in 'Mann Ki Baat'

New Delhi, Sep 28 Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his 'Mann Ki Baat' episode on Sunday, recalled the immense contributions of Maharishi Valmiki in the incredible epic of Ramayan.

He mentioned October 7, which is celebrated as Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti in India, and said, "We all know Maharishi Valmiki is a pillar of Indian culture. It was indeed Maharishi Valmiki who introduced us extensively to the Avatar Kathas of Bhagwan Ram. He presented humanity with the marvellous epic of the Ramayan."

The Prime Minister said that the influence of the Ramayan is on account of the "ideals and values ​​of Bhagwan Ram enshrined in it".

"Bhagwan Ram embraced everyone with a spirit of service, harmony and compassion. That is why we feel that the Ram of Maharishi Valmiki's Ramayan is complete only with Mata Shabari and Nishadraj. That is why, when the Ram temple was constructed in Ayodhya, a temple dedicated to Nishadraj and Maharishi Valmiki was also built alongside it," he said.

He also urged the citizens to visit the Maharishi Valmiki and Nishadraj temples when they visit Ayodhya to offer prayers at the Ram Temple.

PM Modi also mentioned in his radio talk that the Indian government is striving to include the Chhath Mahaparva in UNESCO's Intangible Cultural Heritage List.

"When Chhath Puja is included in the UNESCO list, people in every corner of the world will be able to experience its grandeur and divinity," he said.

"Some time ago, on account of similar efforts by the Government of India, Kolkata's Durga Puja also became a part of this UNESCO list. If we accord our cultural events such global recognition, the world will also know about them, understand them, and come forward to participate in them," PM Modi added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor