'Maharishi Valmiki, one of the foundational pillars of Indian culture', Prez Murmu leads nation in paying tribute

New Delhi, Oct 7 On the auspicious occasion of Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti, President Droupadi Murmu led the nation in extending heartfelt tributes to the revered sage, remembered as the Adikavi (first poet) and the author of the epic Ramayana.

Across the country, leaders paid homage to Maharishi Valmiki, whose life and teachings continue to shape Indian culture, values, and spirituality.

Taking to the social media platform X, President Murmu shared her message with the nation, emphasising the enduring legacy of Maharishi Valmiki's literary and spiritual contributions.

“Heartfelt greetings to all on Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti! The ‘Ramayana’ composed by Adikavi Valmiki, has bestowed upon human society the inspiring story of Lord Shri Ram and the legacy of ideal life values. Maharishi Valmiki, a symbol of spiritual awakening, compassion, and human ideals, is counted among the foundational pillars of Indian culture. I pay my humble obeisance to his sacred memory. I hope that the countrymen will imbibe the ideals of Valmiki-Ramayana in their conduct,” President Murmu wrote.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid tribute on Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti.

"Heartfelt greetings to all fellow citizens on the occasion of Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti. Since ancient times, his pure and ideal thoughts have had a profound impact on our society and families. His conceptual beacon, based on social harmony, will continue to illuminate the lives of all citizens forever," PM Modi wrote in a post on X.

In a video posted on X, PM Modi remarked, "Maharishi Valmiki is the one who gave us a detailed account of Lord Ram's life and legacy through the epic Ramayana. He gifted humanity with a timeless scripture filled with the light of guidance and righteousness. When the Ram Temple was built in Ayodhya, a temple dedicated to Maharishi Valmiki was also constructed alongside it."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also extended his wishes, highlighting how Valmiki's Ramayana continues to be a timeless guide for humanity.

“Heartfelt congratulations on the birth anniversary of Adikavi Maharishi Valmiki Ji.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari echoed similar sentiments, paying his respects to the sage.

“On the occasion of the birth anniversary of Adikavi Maharishi Valmiki ji, the creator of the epic ‘Ramayana’, I pay my humble respects to him. Heartfelt wishes to all the countrymen on Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti,” he posted.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also took to X to mark the occasion, quoting the well-known phrase "Ramo Vigrahavan Dharma" to describe Lord Ram as the embodiment of dharma, a truth immortalised by Valmiki.

“‘Ramo Vigrahavan Dharma': On the Jayanti of Adikavi, the creator of the great epic Ramayana, the great sage Valmiki ji, the seer of the three times, who introduced the entire humanity to the ideal character of Lord Shri Ram, the delight of the Raghu dynasty, I offer my respectful obeisance to him! The great epic 'Ramayana' provides us with the inspiration to walk on the path of truth, justice, and righteousness along with human, social, and national values,” CM Yogi wrote.

Valmiki Jayanti is celebrated annually on the full moon day of the Hindu month of Ashwin. It honours the birth of the sage who transformed from a highway robber into a revered rishi, embodying the spirit of redemption and spiritual awakening. His literary masterpiece, the Ramayana, remains one of the most influential texts in Indian literature and spirituality.

