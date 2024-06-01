Maha's Gadchiroli police nab dreaded 'jan militia' member with Rs 1.5 lakh reward on head

Gadchiroli (Maharashtra), June 1 Police in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli have arrested a dreaded 'Jan Militia' operative wanted for several major offences and carrying a bounty of Rs 1.50 lakh on his head, an official said here on Saturday.

The Jan Militia member has been identified as Dinesh M. Timma, 23, alias Soma, hailing from Toyametta village of Narayanpur district in adjoining Chhattisgarh.

Soma started working with the Maoists at the age of 18 and was engaged in providing logistical support and food, conducting recce for planned attacks on security forces or random killings of villagers and suspected informers, spying on police teams, organising meetings between Maoists and villagers, doing sentry duty at night, indulging in propaganda for the ultras on various occasions and other kinds of support to the outlaws.

An official said that late on Friday, when a patrol team was moving around Permilli forests, they saw a man moving around suspiciously and detained him. During his sustained questioning, Soma revealed his antecedents after which the Maharashtra Police placed him under arrest and brought him to Gadchiroli.

The accused Jan Militia functionary is wanted for giving active support to the Maoists lurking in Chhattisgarh, the murder of a villager, participating in three Maoist encounters with the security forces, and three instances of planting explosives/mines on roads that killed four security personnel of the state. Given his notorious background, the Maharashtra government had announced a reward of Rs 1.50 lakh for his capture, said Gadchiroli Superintendent of Police Neelotpal.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor