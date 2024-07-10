Maha’s Hingoli rattled by 4.5 intensity tremors, no casualties

Hingoli, (Maharashtra), July 10 Maharashtra’s Hingoli was shaken by a mild earthquake measuring 4.5 on the Richter Scale, as thousands of people shuddered in the district and parts of Marathwada-Vidarbha regions, here on Wednesday.

The tremors were felt at 7.14 a.m. with an intensity of 4.5 at a depth of 10 kms, as per the Centre’s National Center for Seismology (NCS).

Hingoli Collector Jitendra Papalkar said in a statement that earthquake tremors were felt in some parts of the district today, and its epicentre was in Rameshwar Tanda village of Kalamnuri taluka.

The effects of the tremors, lasting some 20 seconds, were felt even in other districts like Nanded, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, though there are no reports of any casualties so far.

Many residents panicked to feel the ground beneath them suddenly trembling, ceiling fans swinging, and some rushed out of their homes as the tremors continued for nearly a harrowing 20 seconds.

