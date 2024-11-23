Maharashtra Election Result 2024: PM Modi Slams Congress, Hails BJP's Historic Win in State Assembly Polls (Watch Video)

New Delhi, Nov 23 Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday termed the verdict given by the people of Maharashtra to the Mahayuti, which swept back to power with a near absolute majority, is a "stamp" of approval for the good governance of the BJP-led government.

“Without a doubt, the Maharashtra result is historic. The verdict of Maharashtra is a stamp for the BJP model of good governance. The people of Maharashtra have blessed us for the time because they trust us. The BJP has also become the largest party in Maharashtra for the third time,” said PM Modi in his victory speech at BJP headquarters here.

He added that the people of Maharashtra have given the BJP many more seats than the Congress and its allies combined, adding that this shows that when it comes to good governance, the country trusts only the BJP and the NDA.

"Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is an idol for me and the BJP. Dharamveer Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj is our inspiration. We have always believed in the ideas of social justice of Baba Saheb Ambedkar, Mahatma Phule, and Savitribai Phule… this is in our conduct, this is in our behaviour. Respect for cultures and history is in our culture, in our nature,” PM Modi said.

Lies, deceit and fraud have been badly defeated in Maharashtra, he said, adding that divisive forces have been defeated, negative politics has been defeated, and dynastic politics has also been defeated.

“Maharashtra has witnessed the triumph of development, good governance, and genuine social justice. The forces of deception, divisive politics, and family dynasties have been defeated. Maharashtra has strengthened its resolve for a developed India,” PM Modi said.

Lashing out at Congress, PM Modi said that people across the country are with the 'nation first' mantra and not with the ‘kursi first’ formula, adding that people have rejected Congress and people know that they will not keep their “dishonest” promises.

"Congress and its ecosystem thought that by lying in the name of the Constitution and lying in the name of reservation, they would divide SC/ST/OBC into small groups. Maharashtra has completely rejected this conspiracy of Congress and its allies. Maharashtra has said it loudly: If there is one, then it is safe," PM Modi said.

PM Modi said that whoever talks about two constitutions, people reject them and the Congress again tried to create two constitutions in J&K but Maharashtra results show that this will not be allowed at any cost.

He said that no power on earth in the world can bring back Article 370, adding that the Maharashtra results have exposed the dual face of the INDIA bloc and the Maha Vikas Aghadi.

"The results of by-elections in many states of the country have also come and our number in the Lok Sabha has increased by one more seat. UP, Uttarakhand, and Rajasthan have given full support to BJP. People of Assam have once again expressed their trust in the BJP. We also got success in Madhya Pradesh. Support for NDA has increased in Bihar too. This shows that the country now wants only development,” PM Modi said.

He also congratulated and applauded all BJP and NDA workers across the country.

On Jharkhand, where the JMM came back to power, PM Modi said: "We will work even harder for the rapid development of Jharkhand, and every single BJP worker will contribute their utmost efforts towards this goal."

Earlier, BJP President J.P Nadda said that the people of Maharashtra have delivered a decisive verdict, affirming their unwavering support for PM Modi and Mahayuti.

“Simultaneously, they have sent a strong message to Maha Aghadi, acknowledging the reality that Congress is a 'Parjeevi' party that prioritises its own interests while leaving others to wither away! The outcome of Maha Aghadi serves as a testament to this harsh reality,” Nadda said.

