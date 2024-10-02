Mahatma Gandhi beats in India's heart as tradition of love: AAP's Raghav Chadha

New Delhi, Oct 2 As India celebrates the 155th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, political leaders across party lines paid floral tributes to the Father of the Nation by visiting his memorial and also remembered his thoughts and ideals, which remain a guiding light even for today’s generation.

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi visited Rajghat and paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi, early on Wednesday morning.

AAP MP, Raghav Chadha, also shared a video on his social media handle, remembering Mahatma Gandhi’s contributions and asserting that Gandhi ji continues to beat in the heart of India as a tradition of love.

In this video, Raghav Chadha expresses his pride, saying, "It makes me proud to think that Gandhi ji was born in India. It is our good fortune that we are his descendants. How lucky must those people who saw Gandhi ji in person have been? Mahatma Gandhi, as brave at heart as he was gentle, fought for justice without ever holding hatred for his enemies.

Raghav Chadha further said, "How great was Gandhi's heart, forgiving even those who tortured and tried to kill him? It was Gandhi ji whose power of truth and non-violence made the world's mightiest forces bow before him. Albert Einstein used to say that future generations would not believe that such a man of flesh and blood ever existed, whose charisma made the world’s powers surrender before him. Gandhi ji fought for the rights of the downtrodden, the oppressed, and various other sections of society in South Africa."

"Mahatma Gandhi, who spent his life in half a dhoti, was deeply affected by the poverty of his nation. Gandhi ji fearlessly opposed the tyranny of the most powerful British Crown by looking it in the eye. Gandhi ji was not just a personality, but an entire era. An era of justice, an era of struggle for rights, an era of humanity, and the courage to feel others' pain. In this era, 'Ram' is not just a name but a symbol of dignity and duty. Perhaps this is why, even 76 years after his death, truth and non-violence cannot be proven without bowing before Mahatma Gandhi," the AAP MP added.

"From America to Europe, from Africa to the streets of Australia, you can see Gandhi ji everywhere. His stature is so great, his position so high, that people bow before his statue. Today, when an Indian goes abroad, they are respected because they come from Gandhi's land. When Nelson Mandela, who fought against racial discrimination, was released from prison after nearly three decades, he smiled. When journalists asked him why he was smiling after so many hardships, he replied, 'I have read Gandhi.' This is the power of Gandhi, who continues to inspire non-violent movements worldwide," Raghav Chadha said.

"Unarmed Gandhi fearlessly fought for the country’s Independence, indifferent to the consequences of bullets and guns. Martin Luther King Jr. followed Gandhi's principles to secure equal rights for African Americans in his country. Leo Tolstoy, the greatest messenger of non-violence born in the era of war, eagerly awaited letters from Gandhi ji. The world was crazy about Charlie Chaplin, yet even he was eager to meet Mahatma Gandhi. Today, in hundreds of cities and countless countries, you will find statues of Gandhi ji, holding his walking stick, where world leaders come and offer flowers," the AAP MP added.

"As we remember Gandhi ji today, we revive the pride of our nation. When we utter 'Bapu,' we feel the true strength of our country. Though Gandhi ji may no longer be in this world, he remains in the hearts of people everywhere. Mahatma Gandhi continues to beat in the heart of India as a tradition of love. You will still find Gandhi ji walking on the paths of truth —just remember him with all your heart," Raghav Chadha concluded.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor