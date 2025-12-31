MahaYuti confident of securing 51 pc vote share in 29 municipal corporations: Bawankule

Mumbai, Dec 31 Maharashtra Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Wednesday projected a highly confident outlook for the MahaYuti comprising BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP, saying that it will secure more than 51 per cent of the total vote share in 29 municipal corporations.

Bawankule emphasised that the 51 per cent vote target is not just a number but a mandate for development.

He specifically mentioned the 2029, 2035, and 2047 development plans for Mumbai drafted by Devendra Fadnavis, asserting that the BJP will win based on these future-looking visions rather than the “identity politics” of their rivals.

He claimed that this vote share would translate into a massive two-thirds majority, ensuring that the mayors of all 29 municipal corporations belong to the MahaYuti.

He stated that the “Double Engine” government of PM Modi and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has earned the people’s trust, which will reflect in these record-breaking numbers.

“The MahaYuti is not just contesting to win; we are contesting to dominate with over 51 per cent of the public mandate. Whether we fight together or separately in certain pockets, the goal is a landslide victory for the pro-development front,” said Bawankule.

While aiming for 51 per cent as a front, Bawankule clarified how the alliance will operate where they are contesting separately. He explained that even in the 24 corporations of the 29 municipal corporations where MahaYuti partners are contesting against each other, the collective vote share of these parties is expected to exceed the 51 per cent mark, effectively keeping the opposition (MVA) at bay.

He hinted that despite local contests, the partners remain committed to the MahaYuti framework at the state level and will likely unite to form the local government (installing Mayors) after results are declared.

“Our primary goal is to ensure the development of Maharashtra’s cities. If local equations require us to contest separately to ensure a better representative for the people, we will do so without compromising our state-level integrity,” said Bawankule.

Bawankule used the 51 per cent target to contrast the Mahayuti's strength with the “deteriorating” state of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA).

He claimed the MVA is operating with a “defeated mindset” and that the internal conflicts within the Congress, Sharad Pawar, and Thackeray factions have left them unable to challenge the Mahayuti’s consolidated base.

He dismissed the potential UBT-MNS alliance in Mumbai as “emotional politics,” stating that voters will choose the BJP’s “Development Blueprint” over emotional appeals.

