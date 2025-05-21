MahaYuti govt desires passage of Bill to check urban naxal menace in Monsoon Session: Minister

Mumbai, May 21 Maharashtra Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Wednesday said that the state government desires the passage of the Maharashtra Special Public Security Bill, 2024 in the ensuing Monsoon Session of the state legislature scheduled to start from June 30.

Bawankule, who heads the joint select committee comprising ruling and opposition members of the state legislature to examine the provisions of the Maharashtra Special Public Security Bill, 2024, said the committee held its fifth meeting today and next meeting will be held on June 5.

“In four states there is a similar act and the state government expects the passage of Maharashtra Special Public Security Bill, 2024 in the coming monsoon session. The bill proposes to contain urban naxal menace and provide more effective prevention of certain unlawful activities of individuals and organisations,” said Bawankule.

Bawankule’s comment comes when opposition parties and several organisations have strongly opposed the Maharashtra Special Public Security Bill, 2024 which was presented by the Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in the state assembly on December 18 last year and later referred to the joint select committee for its scrutiny. CM Fadnavis said that the bill is not aimed to suppress genuine dissent but to weed out the urban naxal bastions.

The bill proposes jail term and penalty payable by unlawful organisations and powers to take possession of places and forfeit funds. The bill is crafted on the lines of the Public Security Act passed by Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Odisha for effective unlawful cavities of Naxal frontal organisations or similar organisations.

The government has said the legislation was necessary to control the unlawful activities of frontal organisations by effective legal means as the existing laws are ineffective and inadequate to tackle the naxalism menace. ‘’The seized literature of naxals shows ‘’safe houses’’ and ‘’urban dens’’ of the Maoist network in the cities of Maharashtra. The activities of naxal organisations or similar organisations through their united front are creating unrest among common masses to propagate their ideology of armed rebellion against the constitutional mandate and disrupting public order in the state,’’ reads the bill.

According to the government, the legislation was necessary to control the unlawful activities of frontal organisations by effective legal means as the existing laws are ineffective and inadequate to tackle the naxalism menace.

"The seized literature of naxals shows 'safe houses' and 'urban dens' of the Maoist network in the cities of Maharashtra. The activities of naxal organisations or similar organisations through their united front are creating unrest among common masses to propagate their ideology of armed rebellion against the constitutional mandate and disrupting public order in the state,’’ reads the bill.

NCP-SP MP Supriya Sule recently attacked the state government saying that the bill to check urban naxal menace undermines the fundamental rights of citizens. Through this bill, the right of common people to speak against the government will be taken away. In a truly healthy democracy, dissenting opinions are respected. The principle of democracy also values opposition voices, as they ensure that those in power remain accountable and respect public opinion. She has urged the government to review the draft of this bill and ensure that constitutional values are not violated.

Sule said, “In the proposed 'Prevention of Certain Unlawful Activities by Individuals And Organisations and For Matters Connected Therewith or Incidental Thereto,’ the definition of "illegal acts" seems to grant unlimited powers to government agencies. This effectively gives the government a license to establish a Police Raj, which could be misused against individuals, institutions, or organisations that express constructive opposition in a democratic manner. This bill undermines the very concept of "We, the People of India."

"

“Furthermore, the bill grants the government the power to interfere in certain judicial processes, posing a direct threat to judicial independence. Some of its provisions encroach upon fundamental constitutional rights such as freedom of expression, freedom of association, and the right to a fair trial. Historically, the British attempted to introduce a similar law (The Rowlatt Act) to suppress opposition during colonial rule.This bill is a direct denial of the core principles of the Indian Constitution, and we strongly condemn it. We urge the government to review the draft of this bill and ensure that constitutional values are not violated,” said Sule.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor