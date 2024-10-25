Mahayuti govt will storm back to power in Maharashtra, says Devendra Fadnavis

Nagpur, Oct 25 Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said that the Mahayuti government will come back to power after the Assembly elections in Maharashtra.

Deputy CM Fadnavis, who will contest the Assembly elections for the sixth time in a row, filed his nomination papers on Friday and claimed that the people would vote for Mahayuti based on its work.

The BJP put up a major show of strength as the Mahayuti leaders and cadres were present in large numbers at the rally.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, state BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule, former legislator Jogendra Kawade and other BJP nominees were also present.

In his speech, Deputy CM Fadnavis thanked the party, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for his nomination to the state Legislative Assembly for the sixth time.

"I have filled out my nomination form. I am confident that the people have seen my work and service as a member of the state Assembly. I believe that the government under the leadership of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will come back to power," he said amid slogan shouting by cadres.

When asked why he wore a pink jacket, the Deputy CM said: "The colour in my heart is saffron though I use all the colours."

Union Minister Gadkari lauded Deputy CM Fadnavis, saying that he gave priority to the development of Maharashtra.

"Congress got a chance to rule the country for 60-65 years. What Congress could not do in 60 years, Devendra has done in Maharashtra in these years," Union Minister Gadkari said.

He added: "Nagpur has given Maharashtra a leader in the form of Devendra who can change the image of the state."’

"I got elected as Nagpur MP with all your blessings. I am happy to say, in these 10 years, development works of more than Rs 1 lakh crore have been done in Nagpur city. This time I walked on the streets of Nagpur, concrete roads were built in the slum areas also. There is a 24-hour water supply in Nagpur, all this development is not because of Devendra Fadnavis or Chandrasekhar Bawankule. This development of Nagpur happened because of you people. If you had not given your blessings and strength, we would not have been able to change the picture," said Union Minister Gadkari.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor