Mahayuti govt’s Rs 31,628 crore relief for flood-hit farmers cruel joke, fake: Shiv Sena(UBT) in Saamana

Mumbai, Oct 9 Shiv Sena(UBT) on Thursday accused the BJP-led Mahayuti government of ridiculing the “Baliraja (farmers)" in the state in the guise of a relief package worth Rs 31,628 crore, claiming that the figures are substantial but are "fake" and a "cruel joke".

Terming the package “rubbish”, the Thackeray camp in its mouthpiece 'Saamana' editorial slammed the state government over "playing a number game" with the farmers who have been devastated by the torrential rains and floods.

“Like the Ladki Bahin Yojana, which other welfare schemes will be affected by this package? What about the Central government's financial assistance? Why are the state leaders so reluctant about it? What about loan waivers? There are many such questions, and this state government's rubbish package does not answer any of them,” it claimed.

Taking a dig at Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for his claim of providing a substantial package to the flood-hit farmers, the editorial said that "throwing up numbers looks attractive, in reality, it is all a hoax".

Referring to the chief minister’s statement that the effort is to ensure this aid reaches the farmers by Diwali, the Thackeray camp, however, claimed that it is clear that this year's Diwali for farmers will be spent in the dark, looking at the devastated farms, families, and households.

“If the government really wanted to sweeten the Diwali of the farmers, it should have announced this 'package' earlier. The package that has been announced is of the type 'big numbers, fake aid'. Basically, the government, whose coffers are dwindling, how and when will it raise this Rs 31,628 crore? When will this money actually reach the farmers? Until then, how will the farmer and his family survive? How will he celebrate Diwali ?” it asked.

The editorial reiterated that the government’s number game won’t work and solve the problems of the flood-hit farmers. “The government says that Rs 3 lakh will be given to the farmers whose land has been eroded through 'NREGA' and Rs 47,000 per hectare as cash compensation. The government has put up big 'figures', but the ground-level situation is different. Nearly 60,000 acres of land in the state have been eroded. To improve the texture of the eroded land, the silt in the dams will have to be filled, and that work will not be possible at least until April. So until then, should the farmers just sit and look at the eroded agriculture? When will the 'NREGA' compensation of Rs 3 lakh that the Chief Minister has assured actually be 'applied' to the farmers? These are still all questions as the funds for this scheme never come from the Central government on time,” it said.

According to the editorial, out of the Rs 31,628 crore package, Rs 10,000 crore will be given for the development of infrastructure. This has become a way of filling the pockets of the contractors in the name of the affected farmers. The package also includes the financial aid of Rs 2,200 crore announced earlier. This means that the government has played a 'numbers game' here too, as there is still a question mark over the disbursement of that aid.

Thackeray camp said the government announced an aid of Rs 563 crore for flood-hit Nanded district. Of this, the government has been able to allocate barely Rs 173 crore so far. Questioning the slow pace of distribution of aid, it said that at this rate, when will the money from the Rs 31,628 crore actually go to the farmers' pockets?

“Will it cover the minimum production costs of farmers? The production cost per acre of a crop like soybean is around Rs 14,000, and the aid announced is Rs 18,000 per hectare. If we consider that one hectare is two and a half acres, the production cost is around Rs 35,000, and the government aid is Rs 18,000, which is not even half of it. Even if we accept the Chief Minister's claim that no one can provide 100 per cent compensation, the aid of barely 30-40 per cent of the damage is a cruel joke. In such a situation, how and when the government will raise Rs 3,628 crore and give it to farmers,” asked the party in its mouthpiece.

