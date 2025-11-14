MahaYuti partners hail NDA's victory in Bihar Assembly polls

Mumbai, Nov 14 MahaYuti partners on Friday hailed the stellar performance of the NDA in Bihar Assembly elections.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said people of Bihar had embraced "vikas raj" and rejected "jungle raj".

Reacting to the Bihar Assembly results, Shinde whose Shiv Sena is an ally of the NDA, congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar.

"Bihar voted for development under Nitish Kumar and PM Modi's leadership. Similarly women (laadki, bahin) ensured the NDA got a landslide win just like Maharashtra," he said.

The large participation of women in the poll process helped the NDA win, he added.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said, “Bihar has voted for good governance and a progressive future, by choosing NDA to lead the state and its people. Congratulations to Hon'ble PM Shri @NarendraModi ji, Union Minister Shri @AmitShah ji, Chief Minister Shri @NitishKumar and the entire NDA on this victory."

Revenue Minister and former state BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule said, “The resounding victory of the BJP-led NDA in the Bihar Assembly elections is a testament to the firm faith that the people of Bihar have placed in development, good governance, and stability.

"This triumph is yet another affirmation of the immense public support garnered by the leadership of the Honourable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji. The people of Bihar have risen above caste, creed, and religion to choose the resolve for development, a determined path of progress, and the road to a brighter future.

"Through this victory, the people of Bihar have applauded the development works undertaken by the NDA government so far. This unparalleled victory has been achieved through leadership, planning, and tireless efforts of Union Home Minister Honourable @AmitShah Bhai, BJP National President Honourable @JPNadda Ji, and the key NDA ally, the leader of Janata Dal (United), @NitishKumar Ji. In this election, Chief Minister Honourable @Dev_Fadnavis Ji also campaigned vigorously in Bihar.”

Maharashtra BJP president Ravindra Chavan said the Bihar Assembly election results showed that the Congress was being rejected across the country, as voters backed the NDA to retain power in the state.

“One needs to understand that the Congress party is getting rejected across the country,” Chavan told reporters at the BJP’s state headquarters while reacting to the Bihar verdict.

Chavan said the election in Bihar was essentially a contest against the possible return of ‘jungle raj’, referring to the Rashtriya Janata Dal led by former Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav and his son Tejashwi Yadav.

He said the leadership of CM Nitish Kumar and the joint efforts of PM Modi helped the alliance secure victory.

"While the polls were projected as a tough fight between the Opposition and the ruling alliance, the real contest turned out to be between Independent candidates and the Congress," he said sarcastically.

Responding to the Congress’ allegations of vote theft, Chavan said these were attempts to create a fake narrative during the campaign. He added that several issues were clarified after the Election Commission conducted extensive checks.

“The way Rahul Gandhi tried to present topics, people have proved how insignificant they actually are,” he said. Chavan further claimed the outcome had given a clear indication of what will happen in Mumbai. He said the Modi government had extended substantial financial support for projects such as the metro and coastal road, and asserted that the city would vote for the Mahayuti.

IT minister and BJP leader Ashish Shelar posted on X celebrating the NDA’s victory in Bihar. The BJP minister said, “The electorate had rejected allegations of vote tampering, EVM manipulation and bogus voters.”

He added that voters in Maharashtra and Mumbai would soon deliver a similar verdict, expressing confidence in PM Modi’s leadership. Shelar also thanked the people of Bihar for giving the NDA a decisive mandate and congratulated party leaders, office-bearers, workers and volunteers for their efforts.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut in his reaction said, “There’s no need to be shocked by the results of the Bihar Assembly elections. Looking at the national agenda being carried out hand-in-hand by the Election Commission and BJP, a different outcome than this was simply not possible! A complete Maharashtra pattern! Those who were certain to come to power were wiped out within 50.”

