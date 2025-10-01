MahaYuti stands by farmers, opposition should introspect: Maha Dy CM

Mumbai, Oct 1 Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Shiv Sena chief leader Eknath Shinde on Wednesday said the MahaYuti stands by farmers during the crisis arising due to heavy rains and floods.

He criticised the Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray without taking his name, saying that instead of targeting the government, he should introspect.

“The former Chief Minister (Uddhav Thackeray) had announced a subsidy of Rs 50,000 to farmers who repay their loans regularly. It was not implemented, but the MahaYuti waived off the loans of 20 lakh farmers. Therefore, they should first introspect,” he said.

He further stated, “The MahaYuti government stands by the farmers. We will do the work of wiping the tears of the farmers and giving them courage. Like the PM Kisan Sanman Nidhi Scheme, the Mahayuti government has also started a similar scheme to provide financial assistance to the farmers. The farmers of Maharashtra know how much help you have given when you were the Chief Minister, how many times you have visited the farmers' embankments.”

Reminding that in the last two and a half years, funds worth Rs 30,000 to Rs 40,000 crore have been provided to farmers through various schemes, Shinde reiterated that the government is committed to helping and rebuilding the farmers by standing firm with them.

“In the cabinet meeting, it has been decided to help the farmers by setting aside the prevailing terms and conditions of providing financial aid. A final decision in this regard will be taken in the next two days,” he added.

Shinde remarked that if anyone is speculating about helping farmers, he is wrong. He assured that the MahaYuti government will provide great relief to farmers. Instructions have been given that no bank will forcibly recover.

Stating that the opposition is spreading misinformation that the Ladki Bahin scheme is going to be closed, Shinde said, “Ladki Bahin should ignore it. We will never let this scheme be closed. Those who opposed the scheme have no right to speak. Ladki Bahin knows who is opposing it. This has been evident in the assembly elections.”

He also said that work is underway to distribute cheques of Rs 10,000, food grains, clothes and books to the people affected by torrential rains and floods.

Considering the flood situation ahead of the upcoming Diwali festival, instructions have been given to Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik to cancel the fare hike of the state transport buses.

He clarified that a circular in this regard will be issued soon, and this will provide relief to the common people.

Meanwhile, considering the heavy rains and flood situation in the state, one last chance is being given to the students for the online admission process for class 11. This decision was taken in a meeting chaired by the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly, Rahul Narvekar, in the presence of the Minister of School Education, Dadaji Bhuse.

The detailed schedule in this regard will be announced at a press conference on October 3, 2025, at 11 am, informed the Director of Education (Secondary), Mahesh Palkar.

From the academic year 2025-26, admissions for Class 11 are being conducted through a central online system across the state.

So far, 10 rounds of the Class 11 online admission process have been implemented. Detailed instructions regarding the last chance of the online admission process for class 11 will be issued on October 3.

In this round, every student who registers for Part-2 and Priority will be given a junior college in order of merit. The Director of Education has appealed to students, parents and the principals of junior colleges to take note of this admission process.

