MahaYuti will win BMC polls irrespective of Uddhav-Raj alliance, claims Chhagan Bhujbal

Mumbai, Aug 4 Veteran Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Chhagan Bhujbal claimed on Monday that the MahaYuti alliance will win the BMC elections irrespective of the coming together of Uddhav and Raj Thackeray.

“Thackerays coming together will impact the elections in Mumbai. Their seats will increase for sure. However, the MahaYuti will have no impact. Irrespective of Thackerays joining hands, the MahaYuti will have the highest number of seats,” he said.

“I have known both of them (Raj and Uddhav) since their childhood. Their coming together means old Shiv Sena coming together,” remarked Bhujbal.

Chhagan Bhujbal began his political career with Shiv Sena and was one of the closest aides of Sena founder Late Bal Thackeray.

He later joined the Congress and then the NCP when Sharad Pawar split the party.

In 2023, Bhujbal deserted Sharad Pawar and joined the Ajit Pawar faction.

In July, the estranged Thackeray brothers shared the stage for the first time in over two decades over the issue of making Hindi mandatory from grade one.

Shiv Sena UBT and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena are holding joint agitations as well as at various programs to oppose the government’s move.

Raj Thackeray went to ‘Matoshree’ and greeted Uddhav Thackeray on his birthday on July 27 as well.

On August 3, Raj Thackeray shared a stage at the 78th anniversary program of Peasants and Workers Party (PWP) at Panvel along with Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut.

On Monday, Raj Thackeray, while speaking at the party program, reportedly advised his party workers to work by maintaining unity.

“If we two brothers (referring to the reunion) can come together after 20 years, then why do you argue with each other? Start preparations for the BMC elections with unity, keeping aside internal differences. Leave it to me to decide what to do with Shiv Sena UBT. I will talk about the alliance at the right time, wait for my further instructions,” Raj Thackeray told his workers.

MNS chief expressed that “This time, MNS will come to power 100 per cent in the municipal elections.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor