Mahesh Kumar from Rajasthan tops NEET-2025, 7 students from state in top 15

Jaipur, June 14 The results of NEET-UG 2025, India’s biggest medical entrance exam, have been announced, bringing joy and heartbreak to lakhs of students across the country.

Rajasthan has performed exceptionally well this year, with seven students securing positions in the Top 15, including Mahesh Kumar from Hanumangarh, who has achieved All India Rank 1. Mahesh Kumar is joined by three other Rajasthan students in the top ranks -- Tanay (AIR 13), Soumya Sharma (AIR 14), and Manavendra Singh Rajpurohit (AIR 15).

Additionally, three top scorers -- Mrinal Kishore Jha (AIR 4) from Delhi, Keshav Mittal (AIR 7) from Chandigarh, and Bhavya Jha (AIR 8) from Ahmedabad -- were all coached in Kota.

Mahesh’s journey to the top is one of determination and support. Initially, he had planned to prepare for the UPSC exam with Arts subjects. However, it was his elder sister, Himanshi, who advised him to switch to Biology and aim for NEET. Taking her advice, Mahesh began his NEET preparations two years ago but couldn’t appear for the exam earlier due to being underage.

He gave his first attempt on May 4, 2025, and emerged as the national topper. He dedicated 6 to 7 hours daily for preparation and, a month before the exam, adjusted his schedule to focus more effectively, studying 4 to 5 hours with greater intensity.

Despite putting in consistent effort, Mahesh admitted that Biology remained a challenge for him due to a lack of quiz practice during the initial years. He appeared for the exam at a center in Srimadhopur and found the paper to be unexpectedly difficult.

He confessed that he did not expect to top the exam at the All India level. Mahesh belongs to a humble background; both his parents are government school teachers. He expressed gratitude for their unconditional support, saying they never pressured him to score high and stood by him even when his marks dropped. Just a week before the exam, his mother took leave from work and stayed with him to provide moral support.

According to Mahesh, this emotional backing played a crucial role in keeping him calm and focused during the final days. For future NEET aspirants, Mahesh’s advice is simple but powerful -- focus on NCERT textbooks, maintain a consistent study routine, take guidance from your parents, and don’t let setbacks shake your confidence. His story is a testament to the power of perseverance, family support, and self-belief.

