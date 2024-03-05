Mahila Congress to hold 'Nari Nyay Padyatra' in all districts of country: Alka Lamba

Agartala, March 5 The President of All India Mahila Congress, Alka Lamba, claimed on Tuesday that the BJP-ruled Tripura is ranked second in the northeastern region when it comes to crimes against women.

She also announced that the Congress will soon launch a 'Nari Nyay Padyatra' covering all the districts of the country.

Talking to mediapersons at the state Congress headquarters here on Tuesday evening, the Mahila Congress chief said, “The BJP talks about 'Beti Bachao', but in reality, they are saving those who rape, molest and assault our daughters. I'm travelling across the country to unite the women," as she cited examples of current and former BJP leaders and elected public representatives such as Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, Kuldeep Singh Sengar, Sandeep Singh Sahni, Ramdulari Gaur and others, who have been accused in cases of purported crimes against women.

"There has been no word on women's employment, empowerment and protection apparatus during the last 10 years of BJP rule. The Mahila Congress is holding a slew of awareness and sensitisation programmes to unite the women of the country. Our objective is to unite and strengthen the organisation and hold a 'Nari Nyay Padyatra' in every district of the country," the Congress leader said.

Citing a recent case at Kamalpur in Tripura’s Dhalai district, where a magistrate was accused of molestation and sexual harassment of a rape survivor who had purportedly gone to his chamber to record her statement, Lamba said, “'Rakshaks' have become 'bhakshaks' in Tripura. The MHA (Ministry of Home Affairs) figures say that 165 rapes were reported from Tripura in 2020, 152 in 2021, and 140 in 2022. Tripura is unsafe for women.”

“BJP's double-engine governments in the northeastern states have worsened the scenario for the women. A judge is involved in a rape case here. The government is standing with the rapists, and providing them legal and financial relief,” she claimed.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor