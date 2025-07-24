Mahima-Gosain Express' coach derails near Sambalpur, no casualties

Bhubaneswar, July 24 A general coach of Mahima Gosain Express derailed near Sambalpur City Railway station on Thursday morning, triggering panic among passengers.

According to initial reports, the incident occurred just minutes before the train was scheduled to arrive at Sambalpur City Station.

The train was on its scheduled route from Bhubaneswar to Sambalpur when the derailment occurred.

The East Coast Railway (ECoR) sources revealed that the rear trolley of a general coach next to the guard van of 20831 Shalimar-Sambalpur Express derailed near Sambalpur City Station.

A major accident was averted as the train was moving slowly.

"A minor derailment occurred this morning at 09.22 hours. One trolley of a General Coach of Train No. 20831 Mahima Gosain Express, got off track. The train runs from Shalimar to Sambalpur. The incident took place in the Sambalpur city–Sambalpur section, shortly after the train departed from Sambalpur city at 09.18 hours at a very slow speed," informed the ECoR in an official statement.

Railway officials, along with personnel from the local police, rushed to the site and launched immediate rescue and restoration operations.

Fortunately, there have been no reports of any injuries or casualties. Passengers were safely evacuated, and the situation was brought under control swiftly.

The affected coach was decoupled, after which the train left for Sambalpur with all passengers onboard.

Railway officials at the site are overseeing early restoration of traffic and inquiring about the causes behind the incident.

In March, at least one passenger died while 15 others sustained serious injuries after 11 coaches of the 12551 Bengaluru Kamakhya AC Superfast Express derailed near Nergundi station in Odisha's Cuttack district.

Around two years ago, the tragic train accident involving three trains occurred at Bahanaga in Balasore district of Odisha, killing over 290 people and injuring 1,000.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor