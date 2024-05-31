Mahindra Thar Carrying Pilgrims Reaches Kedarnath Dham in Uttarakhand With Help of Chinook Helicopter; Watch Viral Video

A Mahindra Thar carrying sick, elderly, and disabled pilgrims reached Kedarnath Dham with the help of a Chinook military helicopter. This vehicle will be used to transport these pilgrims from the helipad to the temple premises.

The tourism department has approved two Thar vehicles for Kedarnath Dham. Another Thar vehicle will be delivered to Kedarnath tomorrow. Additionally, three golf carts will soon reach Kedarnath Dham.

Watch Mahindra Thar Reaches Kedarnath Dham With Help of Chinook Helicopter

Thar reached Kedarnath Dham with the help of IAF's Chinook helicopter. Thar will be used to serve Handicapped, Old Age People reaching Temple from the base camp.#Thar#Kedarnath#Chinook#IAF#LokmatTimespic.twitter.com/uMz11X4K6Z — Lokmat Times (@lokmattimeseng) May 31, 2024

According to reports, Kedarnath Dham priests performed puja rituals before the new Mahindra Thar could be used for service. The Rudraprayag district administration has initiated this new service to assist sick, elderly, and disabled passengers.

The Mahindra Thar vehicles will travel to the base camp, MI 26 helipad, VIP helipad, Astha Path, and other areas. These vehicles will help sick, elderly, and disabled devotees. District Tourism Officer Rahul Chaubey stated that two Mahindra Thar vehicles are being sent to Kedarnath to enhance the facilities for pilgrims. One vehicle has arrived today, and the other will arrive tomorrow. He mentioned that these vehicles will assist in transporting sick, elderly, and disabled pilgrims between the helipad, base camp, and the temple.